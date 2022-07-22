Is India’s external debt a problem? | In Focus podcast
Tanvee Gupta Jain speaks to us on India’s external debt and the consequent rupee depreciation
India’s external debt coming up for closure in the coming months has caused consternation in some quarters. And with the global environment being what it is, the multiple challenges - of monetary conditions tightening worldwide, investment outflows from India and consequent rupee depreciation - are exacerbating the external debt situation for our country. Is India truly teetering on the edge or does it have the strength to withstand these challenges?
Guest: Tanvee Gupta Jain, UBS India Economist
Host: K. Bharat Kumar
Edited by Reenu Cyriac
