Is Indian chess poised for a golden age? | Infocus podcast

G. Sampath February 25, 2022 21:49 IST

Rakesh Rao speaks to us on the victory of Indian teenager R. Praggnanandhaa and the significance of his win over the world chess champion

16-year-old chess prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa has become the toast of the chess community in India after his sensational victory over World Number 1, Magnus Carlsen, at the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament earlier this week. We’ve known for a while that Praggnanandhaa is a rare talent. So, does this victory signal that he has finally arrived at the very highest level? What is the significance of his win over the world champion, given that it came at a rapid tournament? Also, Praggnanandhaa is not the only Indian teenager making waves. There is a whole pack of Indian teens -- including one younger than Praggnanandhaa but ranked higher – who are leading the Indian challenge in high profile tournaments. Given the depth of young talent on tap, is Indian chess poised on the verge of a new golden age? Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports), The Hindu Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Reenu Cyriac



