Is India heading towards a possible fourth COVID-19 wave? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Is India heading towards a possible fourth COVID-19 wave? | The Hindu Parley podcastApril 21, 2022 21:50 IST
Masking and vaccination, the best tools we have today, are the need of the hour
The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country has been going up steadily in Delhi and Maharashtra, considered bellwether States in the country, as far as the pandemic goes. Is this an indication of a further COVID-19 wave in India, and what are the precautions that people and health systems have to take in order to avoid devastation on a scale as was seen during the second wave.
Here we discuss the possible scenarios.
Guests: Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director, National Institute of Epidemiology of ICMR; J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu government
Host: Ramya Kannan
Read the parley article here
You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.
Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in