Is India heading towards a possible fourth COVID-19 wave? | The Hindu Parley podcast

NEW DELHI, 19/03/2022: (STANDALONE PIC.): People buying face mask from a vendor outside the DDU hospital Hari Nagar in West Delhi on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

April 21, 2022 21:50 IST

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the country has been going up steadily in Delhi and Maharashtra, considered bellwether States in the country, as far as the pandemic goes. Is this an indication of a further COVID-19 wave in India, and what are the precautions that people and health systems have to take in order to avoid devastation on a scale as was seen during the second wave.

Here we discuss the possible scenarios.

Guests: Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy director, National Institute of Epidemiology of ICMR; J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Tamil Nadu government

Advertisement

Advertisement

Host: Ramya Kannan

Read the parley article here

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in