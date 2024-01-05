Is higher education out of touch with the skill requirements in the job market? | The Hindu parley podcast

January 05, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Reports by private agencies state that fewer than half of India’s graduates were employable in 2021. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate among graduates is higher than in many other developing countries. Students who enrolled in college during the pandemic have now graduated and there are concerns over their employability and the quality of online education.

Is higher education in India out of touch with the skill requirements in the job markets? Here we discuss the question.

Guests:Furqan Qamar, Professor, Department Of Management Studies, at Jamia Millia Islamia; Santosh Mehrotra, Professor in Jawaharlal Nehru University

Host: A.M. Jigeesh

