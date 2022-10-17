Is Europe a garden and most of the world a jungle? | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah October 17, 2022 15:34 IST

Amit Baruah October 17, 2022 15:34 IST

Dr. Atul Mishra speaks to us on the controversy surrounding Josep Borell’s speech at the European Diplomatic Academy, and what his remarks mean for the rest of the world.

Dr. Atul Mishra speaks to us on the controversy surrounding Josep Borell’s speech at the European Diplomatic Academy, and what his remarks mean for the rest of the world.

Josep Borell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has triggered a controversy by saying that Europe was a garden and “most of the rest of the world” was a jungle. He warned in a speech at the European Diplomatic Academy on the 13th of October that the “jungle could invade the garden”. He continued, “The gardeners should take care of it, but they will not protect the garden by building walls. A nice small garden surrounded by high walls in order to prevent the jungle from coming in is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong growth capacity, and the wall will never be high enough in order to protect the garden. The gardeners have to go to the jungle. Europeans have to be much more engaged with the rest of the world. Otherwise, the rest of the world will invade us, by different ways and means.” So what does this speech mean for the rest of the world? Does it signal a formal end to globalisation and integration? Does it reflect the true state of the world? Are these rare candid remarks from a serving European bureaucrat? Guest: Dr. Atul Mishra, Associate Professor, Department of International Relations and Governance Studies, Shiv Nadar University. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values