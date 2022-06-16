Is COVID-19 becoming endemic? | The Hindu Parley podcast

June 16, 2022 22:58 IST

There are indications, but endemicity seems to be a little further away

Is COVID-19 now approaching an endemic stage? While the common interpretation of endemicity is ‘this is a disease we no longer have to be worried about’, what does it actually mean in epidemiological terms and what are the concerns for public health for the future? Will the infection spread at more predictable rates and will it perhaps become more manageable?

Here we discuss the science behind these questions.

Guests: K. Kolaindaisamy, a former director of public health in Tamil Nadu; Tarun Bhatnagar, an epidemiologist and senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai

Host: Ramya Kannan

