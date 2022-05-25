Is China-PLUS-One Strategy a good opportunity for India ? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar May 25, 2022 19:48 IST

Srivats Ram speaks to us on the manufacturing opportunities beyond China and whether it is a good opportunity for India.

Trade relations between the US and China haven’t been at their best in the past few years. Add to it supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic, exacerbated now by the war in Ukraine... disruptions that have made global majors look beyond China for manufacturing bases or partners, in an appraoch strategy now named the ‘China PLUS One Strategy’. Guest: Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India Host: K. Bharat Kumar Edited by Reenu Cyriac



