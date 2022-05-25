Podcast

Is China-PLUS-One Strategy a good opportunity for India ? | In Focus podcast

Trade relations between the US and China haven’t been at their best in the past few years. Add to it supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic, exacerbated now by the war in Ukraine... disruptions that have made global majors look beyond China for manufacturing bases or partners, in an appraoch strategy now named the ‘China PLUS One Strategy’.

Guest: Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India

Host: K. Bharat Kumar

Edited by Reenu Cyriac


