Is C-Dot’s 5G technology compatible with global providers? | In Focus podcast

K. Bharat Kumar October 07, 2022 14:27 IST

Pulkit Pandey speaks to us on the future of 5G telecom technology, and how India’s own 5G core will be compared to the international players in the field.

Pulkit Pandey speaks to us on the future of 5G telecom technology, and how India’s own 5G core will be compared to the international players in the field.

Fifth generation telecom technology, or 5G, has been in the news lately. Spectrum that was recently auctioned to telecom firms for providing 5G services fetched the government about Rs. 1.5 lakh crore. Airtel has already unveiled services in 8 cities. Jio promises to follow suit by Deepavali this year, even as it targets pan India availability by December 2023. Meanwhile, C-DoT or the Centre for Development of Telematics has developed India’s own 5G core. What does this mean to the local industry? Is it compatible with other global equipment providers? Will it help save on foreign exchange outgo? Guest: Pulkit Pandey, Gartner analyst who covers business strategy for the telecom industry, including the 5G ecosystem and adoption of artificial intelligence. Host: Bharat Kumar K, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



Our code of editorial values