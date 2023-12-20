GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Is Biden’s Israel policy compromising the US’s strategic interests?

Stanly Johny joins us to talk about the US’s historical backing of Israel, President Biden’s recent warning, and whether the Biden administration’s Middle East policy is venturing into uncharted territory.

December 20, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

As Israel continues its indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza, causing thousands of civilian deaths, it has continued to enjoy unconditional military and political backing from the United States. Last week, as the US vetoed yet another resolution at the UN calling for a ceasefire, it found itself almost completely isolated on the world stage.

A few days ago, President Joe Biden said that Israel risks losing international support if it continued to bomb Gaza indiscriminately. Does this suggest the US is thinking of recalibrating its support?

What has been the nature of the US’s historical backing of Israel? Is the Biden administration’s Middle-East policy venturing into uncharted territory? With the US launching a ten-nation force to counter attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, is it at risk of getting dragged into a wider regional war?

Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

