Is battery swapping the right model for India’s EV transition? | In Focus podcast

Zubeda Hamid October 31, 2022 16:05 IST

Pawan Mulukutla speaks to us on the challenges of implementing the government’s Battery Swapping policy, and the experiences of other countries with a battery swapping ecosystem.

The government is expected to finalise its Battery Swapping Policy soon. The draft version of the policy, released for stakeholder comments in April, has evoked a mixed response, with sections of the industry welcoming it, while others had some reservations. The draft policy offers several arguments for an Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem, particularly for e-2-wheelers and e-3-wheelers, centred on battery swapping as opposed to battery charging – it’s more time-efficient, cost-efficient, and space-efficient. But at the same time, some have pointed out that aspects of the policy that mandate standardization in the design of battery packs to ensure interoperability could be problematic. So, what are the various challenges in implementing a battery swapping ecosystem? How will it be rolled out, given the high costs of setting up a battery swapping station? What has been the experience in other countries? Guest: Pawan Mulukutla, Director, Integrated Transport, Electric Mobility and Hydrogen at the World Resources Institute, Bengaluru. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs editor, The Hindu Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



