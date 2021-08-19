Is a caste census desirable? | The Hindu Parley podcast

It is required to document both the disadvantages and privileges of various communities in India.

At the recently concluded Parliament session, there was a demand to lift the 50% cap on reservation imposed by the Supreme Court through the legislative route. With the 2021 Census coming up, several political parties, especially the Mandal forces, have demanded a nation-wide caste census. They argue that a Socio-Economic Caste Census is the only way to make a case to breach the 50% cap on reservation and rationalise the reservation matrix in the country.

Here we discuss whether a caste census is desirable?

Guests: Valerian Rodrigues taught Political Science at Jawaharlal Nehru University and held the first Ambedkar Chair at Ambedkar University; Satish Deshpande teaches Sociology at Delhi University

Host: K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj

