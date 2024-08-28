GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ira Mukhoty on the history of the Awadh empire | The Hindu On Books podcast 

In this episode, we speak to the author about her latest book, “ The Lion and the Lily: The Rise and Fall of Awadh.” 

Published - August 28, 2024 04:33 pm IST

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

This book brings in granular details about the Awadh Nawabs, their political history, culture, and struggle with the British. It also captures the echoes of the French and English rivalry in the Indian courts, chronicling the various French men who worked in Awadh, Delhi and Mysore. Equally, it is a story of two powerful women- Nawab Begum and Bahu Begum, who assert their agency both in laying down the foundation of the Awadh realm and also help in holding it up.  

Host: Sobhana K. Nair 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. 

Listen to more On Books podcasts: 

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / The Hindu on Books Podcast / history books

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.