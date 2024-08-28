Ira Mukhoty on the history of the Awadh empire | The Hindu On Books podcast 

This book brings in granular details about the Awadh Nawabs, their political history, culture, and struggle with the British. It also captures the echoes of the French and English rivalry in the Indian courts, chronicling the various French men who worked in Awadh, Delhi and Mysore. Equally, it is a story of two powerful women- Nawab Begum and Bahu Begum, who assert their agency both in laying down the foundation of the Awadh realm and also help in holding it up.

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

