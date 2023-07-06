Inside office cubicles | Work-mind Balance podcast Ep 1

July 06, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Work-Mind Balance is a podcast series from The Hindu that focuses on prioritising mental health in a workplace.

The very first episode of the work-mind balance podcast digs into the real time problems employees face at their workplace. Harassment, burnout, poor mental health wellbeing, toxic bosses, unhealthy work environment etc. are the issues that almost every Indian employee faces.

Guests: Nolan Pinto, Nishant Thakur, Twinkle Chaudhury

Host: Ileena Dutta, Senior Sub Editor, The Hindu.

Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston