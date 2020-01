Is the Centre likely to tweak the direct tax regime to spur the economy? With the Union Budget due in February, what are some of the tax policy measures the Finance Minister may take to address the slowdown, especially in the crucial area of consumption?

Discussing the issue are Dr. D.K. Srivastava (Chief Policy Advisor, Ernst & Young, India) Surajit Mazumdar (Professor of Economics, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University).