Paris Olympics: Preview of India’s medal prospects | In Focus podcast

YB Sarangi provides a comprehensive overview of the upcoming Paris Olympics, detailing what to expect from the event, highlighting key competitions and athletes, and analysing India’s medal prospects. 

Published - July 22, 2024 05:58 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Olympics are back in Paris, exactly 100 years after the city last hosted it. The opening ceremony will take place on July 26, but competitions will begin two days earlier, from July 24, and go on till August 11. About 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries will be participating.

India, which came back with its best ever haul of one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the Tokyo Olympics, will be looking to do even better this time. We are sending 117 athletes, with a massive support staff numbering 140. 

In this preview, we take a close look at the Indian contingent, what to expect in various disciplines, and our best medal prospects. 

Guest: YB Sarangi from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

