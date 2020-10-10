India’s drug laws — the debate on legalisation | The Hindu In Focus podcast

In the previous episode, we went into the origin and evolution of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to understand India’s drug laws in relation to our attitudes towards punishment and sentencing. Here, we go into the idea of legalisation — in particular, marijuana, which offers comparisons with other countries, such as the United States. In India, certain parts of the marijuana plant are allowed for commercial use while others are not. So, we look at prominent international examples to home in on where the discourse on the subject — in our courts, Parliament, in research — currently stands in India.

Tripti Tandon is a practising lawyer who works on drug policies and is associated with Lawyers Collective, a New Delhi–based NGO that works on promoting human rights.

