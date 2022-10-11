India’s abstention on the China human rights vote | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah October 11, 2022 16:24 IST

Syed Akbaruddin speaks to us on if India’s abstention from voting on China’s Human Rights situation was appropriate, and how other countries voted on the UNHRC draft decision.

On October 6, India abstained from voting on a draft decision at the United National Human Rights Council that called for a debate on the “situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Region” in China. By a narrow majority of 19 to 17, China and its allies ensured the defeat of a Western bloc of nations that were seeking a debate on the state of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China. The very next day, the spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi hoped that the “relevant party” would address the situation in Xinjiang “objectively and properly.” So, should India have voted for the draft decision on the situation in Xinjiang, especially since China has resisted efforts to sanction terrorists responsible for anti-India operations in the 1267 sanctions committee at the U.N., rather than abstaining? Guest: Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former Permanent Representative at the United Nations in New York. Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



