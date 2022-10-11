Podcast

India’s abstention on the China human rights vote | In Focus podcast

On October 6, India abstained from voting on a draft decision at the United National Human Rights Council that called for a debate on the “situation of human rights in the Xinjiang Uyghur Region” in China. By a narrow majority of 19 to 17, China and its allies ensured the defeat of a Western bloc of nations that were seeking a debate on the state of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China. 

The very next day, the spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi hoped that the “relevant party” would address the situation in Xinjiang “objectively and properly.” 

So, should India have voted for the draft decision on the situation in Xinjiang, especially since China has resisted efforts to sanction terrorists responsible for anti-India operations in the 1267 sanctions committee at the U.N., rather than abstaining?

Guest: Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former Permanent Representative at the United Nations in New York. 

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.    

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian. 

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
India-China
China
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 4:29:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/indias-abstention-on-the-china-human-rights-vote-in-focus-podcast/article65996500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY