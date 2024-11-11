 />
Indian Standard Time | The Rearview podcast

In this episode, we discuss multiple aspects of Time. Clocks may define the time of the day but how do we define clocks themselves as well as the various calendars that are now in use?

Published - November 11, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Jacob Koshy,Sobhana K. Nair

India has nearly 30 calendars at the time of Independence and they seemed one too many. This prompted Jawaharlal Nehru to task a committee chaired by the physicist, Meghnad Saha, to reform India’s calendars and come up with a rational, scientific calendar that accurately charted the festivals while being scientific. How did various clocks in India reconcile and become Indian Standard Time and because time is ultimately fixed for arbitrary reasons, what happens when our body clocks go out of whack.

The Rearview is a podcast where the hosts guide you on a scenic route through the history of science. Filled with fascinating anecdotes, deep archival dives, and a closer look at the quirky minds behind groundbreaking ideas.

Hosts: Jacob Koshy and Sobhana K Nair

Produced and edited by Jude Francis Weston

Intro music by Jacob Koshy

Listen to more episodes of The Rearview:

