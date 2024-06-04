GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Karthik Muralidharan on how to accelerate India’s development | The Hindu On Books podcast

In this episode, the author explores the historical reasons behind India’s poor state capacity, the elements of state capacity, and practical ways to enhance it.

Updated - June 04, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:01 pm IST

Prashanth Perumal J.

It has been over 75 years since India attained independence and became the world’s largest democracy. But there is still a huge unfinished task that is holding back India’s economic growth potential, and that is the task of strengthening the capacity of the Indian state to deliver public goods and services to citizens, argues Karthik Muralidharan, the Tata Chancellor’s professor of economics at the University of California San Diego. The author discussed the historic reasons behind India’s poor state capacity, the elements of state capacity and also practical ways to boost state capacity in India in latest book “Accelerating India’s Development: A State-led Roadmap for Effective Governance”.

Host: Prashanth Perumal 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

