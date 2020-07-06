The End of Hong Kong? | The Hindu In Focus podcast

On the night of June 30, Hong Kong began implementing a new sweeping national security law that threatens to end many of the freedoms and rights that distinguished Hong Kong from the mainlang under the “one country, two systems” model followed since the 1997 handover to China. What is the mood on the ground in Hong Kong since the passage of the new law, and what lies in store for Hong Kong in the future?
Guest: Austin Ramzy, Hong Kong–based journalist
