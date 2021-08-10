India at Tokyo Olympics: positives, near-misses, and disappointments | In Focus podcast

Rakesh Rao tells us whether the performance at the Tokyo Olympics heralds something new for Indian sport

The Tokyo Olympics is finally done and dusted. The Indian contingent has come back with its best ever Olympic haul – of one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. This edition of the Games has been historic for India not only for its highest ever medals tally but also for its first ever track and field gold.

While these are great positives, there have also been near-misses, and some disappointments. We take a step back from the celebrations to take a dispassionate look at two aspects: Did our athletes perform to their potential? And does the performance at the Tokyo Olympics herald something new for Indian sport?

Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor, Sports at The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu