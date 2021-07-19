In Punjab, what's at stake for Sidhu, Capt Amarinder, and the Congress party? | In Focus Podcast 

Varghese K. George tells us why the Congress high command finds it important to keep Navjot Singh Sidhu happy in Punjab

With less than a year to go for the Assembly elections, the infighting in the Punjab unit of the Congress party has been making the headlines. The two main protagonists are Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab, incidentally, is one of the handful of states where the Congress has done well and the BJP is on a weak wicket. Capt. Amarinder is often touted as a rare Congress success story that comes when regional leaders operate with autonomy. But Sidhu has not only openly challenged Capt Amarinder’s leadership, he also has the ear of the party’s high command in Delhi, which seems ready to go the extra mile to accommodate him.

With Assembly elections due early next year, what are the options for the Congress, which needs to resolve this conflict in order for its campaign to take off? Why does the Congress high command find it important to keep Sidhu happy?

Guest: Varghese George, Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu