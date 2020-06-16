Podcast

In Focus Podcast | News update: A violent clash on the India-China border

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar speaks on what next in India-China ties after the border clash that caused the first combat deaths on the disputed boundary since 1975

In a major escalation in the ongoing stand-off between India and China on the border, one Commanding Officer and two jawans of the Indian Army lost their lives during a violent faceoff with Chinese troops in the Galwan area of Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. These are the first combat deaths on the disputed boundary since 1975. After 45 years of relative peace, does this new clash mark a troubling new chapter on the Line of Actual Control (LAC)? What is the status of the more than month long stand-off on the LAC? What are the prospects of a return to status quo? Host: Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent, The Hindu Guest: Suhasini Haidar, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

India-China standoff | Colonel, 2 jawans killed in face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley

