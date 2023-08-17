HamberMenu
Sri Lanka’s economy and the impact of the IMF bailout | In Focus podcast

After the IMF approved a $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka, Meera Srinivasan speaks to us about the impact of the bailout and whether Sri Lanka’s crisis-hit economy will return to normalcy.

August 17, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had granted a bailout of $3 billion to Sri Lanka in March this year. The IMF had imposed nine conditions for agreeing to the bailout. Next month, the global lender will conduct its first review -- before the next tranche of funds under the bailout are released.

What are the conditions that Sri Lanka has to fulfil? What has been the public response to the austerity measures that the government has had to initiate? And what success has Sri Lanka had in restructuring its bilateral debt, especially with lenders such as China?

Guest: Meera Srinivasan, The Hindu’s Sri Lanka correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

