Why is Imane Khelif at the center of a gender controversy at the Paris Olympics? | In Focus podcast

Imane Khelif, an Algerian boxer, is now at the centre of a gender row at the Paris Olympics 2024. This controversy began after Angela Carini from Italy withdrew from her Round-16 bout with Khelif just after 46 seconds. After the decision was announced, Carini didn’t shake Khelif’s hand but cried in the ring on her knees. Later Carini said she hurt her nose after the opening punches.

This led to a heated debate on social media. Many accuse the Algerian boxer of being male or transgender, calling it unfair to women’s sports. J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk also joined the debate, questioning the decision made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Simultaneously, several childhood pictures of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif surfaced on social media, aiming to prove that she is female.

Along with Khelif, Taiwan’s double world champion Lin Yu-ting was cleared to compete in Paris despite both being disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after failing the International Boxing Association (IBA) gender eligibility tests.

Why is Khelif at the center of the controversy? What is the current IOC criteria for determining gender? What is the dispute between the IBA and IOC? How will the Olympic matches unfold in the coming days?

Guest: YB Sarangi from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: Jude Francis Weston

