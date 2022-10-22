ICC T20 World Cup Preview: Can India go all the way this time? | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath October 22, 2022 14:35 IST

Amol Karhadkar speaks to us on what fans can expect from the ICC T20 World Cup, and what the chances are for the Indian team to win the tournament.

The eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup has kicked off in Australia. India hasn’t won this tournament since the inaugural edition in 2007. Last year, we got knocked out in the group stage itself. But everyone is optimistic about India’s chances this time. After all, India has the best T20 record of any cricketing nation this year, with the most number of wins in a calendar year. So, realistically speaking, what are India’s chances? Who are the other favourites? Who are the most in-form match-winners that are likely to make a splash this year? Guest: Amol Karhadkar from The Hindu’s Sports Bureau. Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu. Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more In Focus podcasts:



