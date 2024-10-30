GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How will the Vijay factor affect the political field in Tamil Nadu? | In Focus podcast

B Kolappan speaks to us about the likely impact of actor Vijay’s foray into electoral politics, and whether his party can break the bipolar nature of Tamil Nadu’s politics.

Published - October 30, 2024 04:51 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

Eight months after he announced the launch of a new political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor Vijay held his first political rally on October 27th. The event attracted nearly three lakh supporters, and Vijay made it clear he has his eyes set on the 2026 assembly elections.

In a bid to clarify his party’s political values, he invoked the likes of Periyar, Ambedkar, Kamaraj, Anjalai Ammal, and Velu Nachiar. In a speech that lasted a little over 45 minutes, he implied that the BJP was his ideological enemy and the DMK, his political adversary.

What is the likely impact of Vijay’s foray into electoral politics? Can his party break the bipolar nature of Tamil Nadu politics? Which political parties are likely to see their vote shares erode on account of the Vijay factor?

Guest: B Kolappan, who tracks Tamil Nadu politics for The Hindu.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / politics / Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu

