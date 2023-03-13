HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How will the U.S. Fed’s decision on high interest rates impact India? | In Focus podcast

Biswajit Dhar speaks to us about how the US Federal Reserve’s move will affect the rupee, interest rates, and foreign exchange reserves in India.

March 13, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

The Indian rupee has had an interesting run these past few weeks. It strengthened in response to investor inflows into the markets but started losing steam soon after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the U.S. Congress in which he said controlling inflation would continue to be the focus area.

Does the RBI have a choice beyond keeping step with the Fed in raising interest rates further? What does it mean for our forex reserves?

Guest: Biswajit Dhar, vice-president, Council for Development and former Professor of Economics at JNU.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / In Focus Podcast / India / Reserve Bank of India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.