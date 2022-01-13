How will the five State elections influence national politics? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Economic challenges and issues of policy and welfare are all part of the election narrative.

Assembly elections are due in five States: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Here we discuss the national implications of these Assembly elections.

Guests: Manish Tiwari, Director, Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics, New Delhi; Yamini Aiyar, Chief Executive, Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi

Host: Varghese K. George

You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in