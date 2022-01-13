Podcast

How will the five State elections influence national politics? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Assembly elections are due in five States: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Here we discuss the national implications of these Assembly elections.

Guests:  Manish Tiwari, Director, Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics, New Delhi; Yamini Aiyar, Chief Executive, Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi

Host: Varghese K. George

