How will the Agnipath military recruitment scheme play out? | In Focus podcast
How will the Agnipath military recruitment scheme play out?
Ajai Shukla speaks to us on the protest against Agnipath scheme and is Agnipath, as the scheme is called, basically a cost-cutting measure from the Government
New recruitment rules for the Army, Navy and Air Force have met with fierce protests by potential recruits to the services and resistance from respected commentators from the military’s retired ranks. Trains have been burnt and public property destroyed across several Northern states and in Telangana.
So, what exactly is agitating these young people who wanted to make a career out of the armed forces. Is it the contractual nature of their four-year employment? Will they miss the pension and perks available to jawans currently serving in the services? Is Agnipath, as the scheme is called, basically a cost-cutting measure from the Government?
Guest: Ajai Shukla, writer and commentator on defence and strategic issues. He retired as a Colonel in the Indian Army.
Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu
Edited by Reenu Cyriac
