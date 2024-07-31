GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How will removal of indexation in LTCG tax calculation impact ordinary investors? | In Focus podcast

Ravi saraogi speaks to us about the apprehensions regarding the changes to the tax regime for Long-term Capital Gains, what these changes mean for the middle-income investor, and how the real estate market will be impacted.

Updated - July 31, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 04:37 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Union Budget has announced several changes to the tax regime for Long-term Capital Gains. The most controversial of them is the removal of indexation benefit for the calculation of long-term capital gains (LTCGs), which could have implications for tax obligations in real estate transactions.

Many now fear that the tax obligations of ordinary investors will shoot up, that black money will flood into real estate as sellers seek to lower the paper value of the transaction, and that investors will now prefer short-term holdings rather than long-term ones.

Are these apprehensions valid? What do these taxation changes mean for the middle-income investor? How will the real estate market be impacted?

Guest: Ravi Saraogi of Samasthiti Advisors, who is also a SEBI-registered investment advisor.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

