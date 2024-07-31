The Union Budget has announced several changes to the tax regime for Long-term Capital Gains. The most controversial of them is the removal of indexation benefit for the calculation of long-term capital gains (LTCGs), which could have implications for tax obligations in real estate transactions.

Many now fear that the tax obligations of ordinary investors will shoot up, that black money will flood into real estate as sellers seek to lower the paper value of the transaction, and that investors will now prefer short-term holdings rather than long-term ones.

Are these apprehensions valid? What do these taxation changes mean for the middle-income investor? How will the real estate market be impacted?

Guest: Ravi Saraogi of Samasthiti Advisors, who is also a SEBI-registered investment advisor.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

