How will India-China relations progress after the Galwan Valley incident | The Hindu In Focus podcast

The June 15 clash in Galwan Valley, which claimed 20 Indian soldiers in the worst violence since 1967, has brought India-China relations into uncharted waters. Where do the two countries go from here? Has there been a collapse of the mechanisms carefully built to keep the peace on the border? What is the way forward for disengagement? How will India's China policy change after the Galwan tussle? Guest: Gautam Bambawale, former Indian Ambassador to China and Pakistan.

