How will concerns over Biden’s ‘cognitive decline’ impact the US Presidential race? | In Focus podcast

Sanjay Ruparelia speaks to us about whether Biden is likely to stay the course, or whether he will make way for someone else, and if he steps aside, who has a chance of winning against Trump.

Published - July 09, 2024 04:39 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

There have been doubts over President Joe Biden’s mental acuity for quite some time. But his performance in the recent Presidential debate seems to have come as a shock to many, and especially to Biden’s support base. Almost the entire American liberal establishment, has called on Biden to step back and allow someone else get the Presidential ticket.

Is he likely to stay the course, or will he make way for someone else? With the Democratic National Convention coming up next month, what are the options for the Democrats? Can they convince donors and voters that a President well past his cognitive prime is a good idea? And if Biden does step back, which are the names that have a good chance of winning against Donald Trump?

Guest: Sanjay Ruparelia, Associate Professor of Politics and Public Administration, who holds the Jarislowsky Democracy Chair at Toronto Metropolitan University. 

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affars editor, The Hindu

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

