How will age-based certification for movies brought in by the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 work? | In Focus podcast

August 04, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

The Rajya Sabha on July 27 passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023. This bill, among other things, brings in age-based certification for films and stringent penalties for piracy. It also provides for separate certification for the exhibition of films on TV and ‘other media’

So, what was the need for these changes to the Cinematograph Act, 1952? How will the age-based certification work and would it be in consonance with the age-based ratings in other countries? And how significant are the new provisions against piracy?

Guest: Aroon Deep, The Hindu’s tech policy correspondent.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: