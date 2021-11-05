How will a new party affect the electoral playing field in Punjab? | In Focus podcast 

Amandeep Sandhu speaks to us on what kind of challenge Captain Amarinder’s party will pose to the Congress and other contenders

With Punjab just a few months away from assembly polls, former Congressman Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that he is launching launching a new party.

When the Captain was unceremoniously replaced as Punjab CM by Charanjit Singh Channi in September, people expected that he would make the Congress pay. This week, he made his intentions clear with two statements: that a large number of Punjab Congressmen are set to join his party, and that he will work out a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP.

What kind of challenge would Mr Amarinder’s party pose to the Congress, and to the other contenders – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Akali Dal? And has the Captain’s exit resolved the internal strife within Punjab Congress?

We explore these questions in this episode.

Guest: Amandeep Sandhu, author of Panjab: Journeys Through Fault Lines (2019)

Host: G Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu