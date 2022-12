December 19, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

In this episode, The Hindu speaks to our own Srinivasan Ramani and Vignesh Radhakrishnan about how the data team carries out election coverage. From scraping the data to experimenting with different mapping softwares, and analysing the results in real time, this episode brings you into our newsroom.

Production credit: Sonikka Loganathan

Listen to more Data Point podcasts: