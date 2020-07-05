How the Chinese news commentariat has covered the Galwan clash (and how India figures in their strategic outlook) | The Hindu In Focus podcast

Much of the coverage of the Galwan valley confrontation between Chinese and Indian troops, and the months-long border standoff preceding it, has been reported in Indian media as a belligerent action by China. It’s interesting to note, however, that top Chinese strategic affairs commentators see it as quite the opposite — a steady build-up of hostile action by India since the 2017 Doklam standoff. How did that event change Chinese thought on India and how is it reflected now?

In conversation with The Hindu’s National and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, Suhasini Haidar, Professor Hemant Adlakha, a professor at JNU’s Centre for Chinese and South Asian studies who closely follows commentaries in the Mandarin language, decodes the messaging coming out of China.

Find the In Focus podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for In Focus by The Hindu.