How Shinzo Abe changed Japan and its relations with India

Sanjaya Baru and Suhasini Haider speak to us about the new book “The Importance of Shinzo Abe: India, Japan and the Indo-Pacific.”

August 03, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Ananth Krishnan
Ananth Krishnan

In this episode, we are discussing the new book “The Importance of Shinzo Abe: India, Japan and the Indo-Pacific”, a collection of essays, edited by Sanjaya Baru, examining the legacy of the former Japanese leader who was the country’s longest serving Prime Minister in history. Abe stepped down in 2020 citing health reasons, and his shock assassination in 2022 stunned the world. In this podcast, we discuss Abe’s impact on Japan, its relations with India and the world. How did Abe transform Japan’s security profile? What role did he play in the region embracing an Indo-Pacific strategy? Beyond his undeniable global role, what were some of the darker aspects of his legacy at home?

Guests: Sanjaya Baru, author, economist and former adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh; Suhasini Haidar, Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

