How safe is the online space for children in India? | In Focus podcast

Reports from across the world reveal a massive increase in the child sexual abuse material now available online. Vidya Reddy joins us to talk about risks children face online, the role schools and parents must play and the need for tighter legal mechanisms. 

November 17, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) released a set of guidelines last month for the Central and State governments to tackle the problem of Child Sexual Abuse Material or CSAM on the internet. Over the past few years, there has been a colossal increase in the availability of CSAM online. In its 2023 report, WeProtect Global Alliance, which consists of governments, companies and charities working together for digital safety, said there was an 87% increase in such cases since 2019. What is the situation like in India? The NHRC says, that according to the Cyber Tipline 2022 statistics, of the 32 million reports received about child sexual abuse material, 5.6 million reports were uploaded by perpetrators based in India.

Recently, the United Kingdom passed a stringent online safety bill that introduces a number of obligations on how large tech firms must design, operate and moderate their platforms. Other countries too are contemplating or have already put in place such measures.

What are the vulnerabilities children in our country face, when they go online with their devices? How does child sexual abuse material online lead to offline consequences? Where does India stand when it comes to regulating and making the digital space safe for children?

Guest: Vidya Reddy of Tulir, Centre for the Prevention & Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, a Chennai-based organisation.

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

