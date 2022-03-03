How Russia’s war on Ukraine has thrown the world order into a flux | In Focus podcast

Amit Baruah March 03, 2022 18:00 IST

Amit Baruah March 03, 2022 18:00 IST

Syed Akbaruddin speaks to us on how the Russia-Ukraine conflict has shaken the foundations of the world order.

How Russia’s war on Ukraine has thrown the world order into a flux | In Focus podcast / repeat shuffle

Syed Akbaruddin speaks to us on how the Russia-Ukraine conflict has shaken the foundations of the world order.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not only shocked the world but shaken the foundations of the world order. Lakhs of refugees, both Ukrainian nationals and foreigners, are trying to cross the country’s borders to safety even as Russian troops shell and bomb major cities. Russia’s end game is not clear even as it faces the full wrath of the West. Sanctions and isolation are the order of the day. What will the sanctions achieve when the West could not even bring Myanmar and Afghanistan to heel? Did Russian President Vladimir Putin believe that the U.S. and the rest of the West will acquiesce to turning Ukraine into a client state? Guest: Syed Akbaruddin, former Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, and currently Dean, Kautilya School of Social Policy, Hyderabad Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



Our code of editorial values