How Robotics and AI are changing the world of work with Ben Armstrong | The Interface podcast

Ben Armstrong joins John Xavier to discuss how AI and robotics are changing the way humans use technology.

Updated - November 16, 2024 12:51 pm IST

John Xavier

AI and automation are changing the way humans use technology and robotics in offices and shop floors. This interaction can have a profound impact on how humans relate to emerging technologies. MIT researchers at the institute’s Industrial Performance Centre have been studying and measuring this relationship over the past several years. Joining me to discuss the insights from their studies is Ben Armstrong, Executive Director of MIT’s Industrial Performance Centre. 

Guest: Ben Armstrong, Executive Director at MIT’s Industrial Performance Centre.

Host: John Xavier

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:34 pm IST

