HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How is India tackling the COVID-19 resurgence? | In Focus podcast

Dr K Srinath Reddy speaks to us about the rising covid-19 cases, the new sub-variant behind the spread, current efficacy of vaccines and the government’s efforts.

April 14, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
ALSO READ
India reports 11,109 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

It’s back in the news and it’s back everywhere. Covid-19, which seemed to be going away, has had a resurgence in India recently, with the data as of April 14, showing that over 11,000 new cases have been recorded. While this particular sub-variant, XBB.1.16, is believed to be mild and not as virulent as last 2021’s Delta variant, the government is taking the surge in cases seriously, and has asked States to remain prepared, in terms of beds, oxygen and adequate testing kits. The country has so far administered over 220 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, though booster dose coverage remains low at about 16%.

ALSO READ
Explained | XBB.1.16, the Omicron recombinant behind India’s new COVID spike

Do we need to worry about this current surge in cases? Who needs to take the booster? Will Covid-19 continue to lie low and emerge occasionally with a spurt in cases, and what precautions should we take?

ALSO READ
Ready, or not: On rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and India’s state of preparedness

Guest: Dr K Srinath Reddy: physician and an Honorary Distinguished Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / In Focus Podcast / Coronavirus / India / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.