How is India tackling the COVID-19 resurgence? | In Focus podcast

April 14, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

It’s back in the news and it’s back everywhere. Covid-19, which seemed to be going away, has had a resurgence in India recently, with the data as of April 14, showing that over 11,000 new cases have been recorded. While this particular sub-variant, XBB.1.16, is believed to be mild and not as virulent as last 2021’s Delta variant, the government is taking the surge in cases seriously, and has asked States to remain prepared, in terms of beds, oxygen and adequate testing kits. The country has so far administered over 220 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, though booster dose coverage remains low at about 16%.

Do we need to worry about this current surge in cases? Who needs to take the booster? Will Covid-19 continue to lie low and emerge occasionally with a spurt in cases, and what precautions should we take?

Guest: Dr K Srinath Reddy: physician and an Honorary Distinguished Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: