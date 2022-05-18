How India’s Thomas Cup triumph was scripted | In Focus podcast

G. Sampath May 18, 2022 18:26 IST

Rakesh Rao speaks to us on India’s most recent sporting feat and how we can build on it

Rakesh Rao speaks to us on India’s most recent sporting feat and how we can build on it

India’s triumph at the Thomas Cup seems to have caught the nation – and many even in the badminton community – by surprise. For the longest time India has struggled to make it past the quarter-finals, but this time we achieved back-to-back victories over former champions Malaysia and Denmark to make it to the final, and in the final, against all odds, we blanked 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0. This is a historic achievement. It has already been compared to India’s 1983 triumph at the cricket world cup. So how was this success story scripted? What were the odds? And how can India build on this spectacular achievement? Guest: Rakesh Rao, Deputy Editor (Sports), The Hindu Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu Edited by Ranjani Srinivasan



