Podcast

How Indian Americans view India: a survey | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Joining us for this special episode today is Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr Vaishnav’s research is centred around the Political Economy of India, for instance, state capacity, corruption, governance and electoral behaviour. He is the author of When Crime Pays: Money and Muscle in Indian Politics, and has edited a number of books. Milan is also an adjunct professor at the Edmund a Walsh School of foreign service at Georgetown University. Today he joins us to discuss the results of a survey on how Indian Americans view India.

Hosted by Sriram Lakshman, U.S. Correspondent, The Hindu

Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 8:57:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/how-indian-americans-view-india-a-survey-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article33973424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY