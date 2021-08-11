Podcast

How India is shaping the UN Security Council's agenda | In Focus podcast

On August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India’s stint as a rotating president of the UN Security Council for the month of August by presiding over an open debate on enhancing maritime security. In this episode, we look at the significance and main takeaways, and India's message on maritime security. We also examine India's broader agenda at the UNSC under its Presidency, from terrorism to peacekeeping, and ask what the status of the long pending reform to expand the UNSC's permanent members is.

Episode notes

PM Modi outlines five-point framework for maritime security debate at UNSC


Biden administration non-committal on support for permanent UNSC seat for India



Guest: Sriram Lakshman, U.S. correspondent, The Hindu

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent, The Hindu


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
In Focus Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 5:48:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/how-india-is-shaping-the-un-security-councils-agenda-in-focus-podcast/article35856005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY