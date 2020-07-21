How India figures in Nepal’s political turmoil | The Hindu In Focus podcast

The recent news cycle may be dominated by Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Oli’s statements on Ayodhya, but the mobilisation of anti-Indian sentiment within Nepal has much to do with the complicated political situation that Oli finds himself in. In this episode, we take a longer perspective on the India-Nepal relationship to understand the impasses that exist between the two countries on a number of issues today.

Guest: Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor

