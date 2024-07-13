Ep5: How will Gen AI hyper-personalise your smartphones? | The Interface podcast

In the past two decades, personalisation of technology has changed the way we relate to each other and with our own devices. We unmoored from tethered telephones and set sail on the high tides of wireless connectivity that made electronic gadgets smart, small and easy to carry around. Right from checking emails, making video calls, to finding directions with maps app, advances in personal computing notably changed the way we communicate using smart devices. Now, with the advent of Gen AI, we are in the open ocean once again. This time, AI is transforming human to machine interaction in a novel way.

In this new co-pilot paradigm, how are personal computing devices being re-imagined, re-built and transformed? That’s the question I will be exploring with Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager of Mobile, Compute, XR and Wearables at Qualcomm Technologies.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu.

Produced by Jude Francis Weston

