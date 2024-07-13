GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ep5: How will Gen AI hyper-personalise your smartphones? | The Interface podcast

Alex Katouzian joins John Xavier to discuss how personal computing devices are being re-imagined, re-built, and transformed with the new co-pilot paradigm.

Published - July 13, 2024 12:20 pm IST

John Xavier

In the past two decades, personalisation of technology has changed the way we relate to each other and with our own devices. We unmoored from tethered telephones and set sail on the high tides of wireless connectivity that made electronic gadgets smart, small and easy to carry around.  Right from checking emails, making video calls, to finding directions with maps app, advances in personal computing notably changed the way we communicate using smart devices. Now, with the advent of Gen AI, we are in the open ocean once again. This time, AI is transforming human to machine interaction in a novel way.

In this new co-pilot paradigm, how are personal computing devices being re-imagined, re-built and transformed? That’s the question I will be exploring with Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager of Mobile, Compute, XR and Wearables at Qualcomm Technologies.

Host: John Xavier, Technology Editor, The Hindu.

Produced by Jude Francis Weston

Related Topics

The Interface Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

