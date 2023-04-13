How does Finland joining NATO affect Europe’s security architecture? | In Focus podcast

April 13, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

In May 2022, Finland, along with its Nordic neighbour Sweden, applied for NATO membership. It took less than a year for it to formally become NATO’s 31 st member. With this, NATO’s border with Russia has more than doubled – from 1,200 km to 2,500 km.

How does this development change the security architecture of Europe? Will it lead to a militarization of the Russia-Finland border? How big a strategic setback is this for Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Guest: Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

