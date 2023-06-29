How does extreme heat affect our body? | In Focus podcast

June 29, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

India has faced record-breaking temperatures this summer. The punishing heatwave across large parts of our country has killed dozens of people already, and while exact numbers remain controversial, the fact remains that heatwaves are becoming far more frequent, lasting for longer, and, as a consequence affecting more people. A large section of our population works out of doors for most of the year, and is exposed to high temperatures; this is combined with the fact that many people in our country cannot afford cooling mechanisms such as fans and air-conditioners, leaving them vulnerable to the searing heat. While we know that climate change is responsible for the increasing number of heatwaves, and the increased number of hot days per year what exactly does extreme heat do to our body? What are the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke? What can individuals do to protect themselves?

Guest: Dr Karthik Gunasekaran: associate professor, department of general medicine, Christian Medical College, Vellore

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.