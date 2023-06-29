HamberMenu
How does extreme heat affect our body? | In Focus podcast

Dr Karthik Gunasekaran speaks to us about the signs and symptoms of a heatstroke, and what individuals can do protect themselves.

June 29, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
Women rest under a tree on a hot summer day in Ballia District in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Women rest under a tree on a hot summer day in Ballia District in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

India has faced record-breaking temperatures this summer. The punishing heatwave across large parts of our country has killed dozens of people already, and while exact numbers remain controversial, the fact remains that heatwaves are becoming far more frequent, lasting for longer, and, as a consequence affecting more people. A large section of our population works out of doors for most of the year, and is exposed to high temperatures; this is combined with the fact that many people in our country cannot afford cooling mechanisms such as fans and air-conditioners, leaving them vulnerable to the searing heat. While we know that climate change is responsible for the increasing number of heatwaves, and the increased number of hot days per year what exactly does extreme heat do to our body? What are the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke? What can individuals do to protect themselves?

Guest: Dr Karthik Gunasekaran: associate professor, department of general medicine, Christian Medical College, Vellore

Host: Zubeda Hamid

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

